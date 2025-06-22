Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.8% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $421.68 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $419.91 and a one year high of $571.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.