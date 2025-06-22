Consolidated Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 124.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

