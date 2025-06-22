Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 157,478 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,478 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

