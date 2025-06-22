Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

