Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

