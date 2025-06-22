FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 110,636.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,636 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

