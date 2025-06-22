McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

