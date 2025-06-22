Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Cyr Financial Inc.

Cyr Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 10.8% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

