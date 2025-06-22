Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.12 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

