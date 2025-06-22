First American Bank Purchases 1,549 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First American Bank grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares in the company, valued at $102,518,542.50. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

