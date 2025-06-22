Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,202.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,229 shares of company stock worth $3,618,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

