Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

