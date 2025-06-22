Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $689,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 642.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,205,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,222. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,005,089.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,551.60. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,177,104 shares of company stock worth $38,966,047. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.