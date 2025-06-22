Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 5,060 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

