Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

