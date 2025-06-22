Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 220,825 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,825 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.69 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

