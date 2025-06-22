Consolidated Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

