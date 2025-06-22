Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,498 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $164.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

