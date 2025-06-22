Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

