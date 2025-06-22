1,490 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

