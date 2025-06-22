Best Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

Halliburton, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, and Cemex are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, process and dispose of municipal and industrial waste. These firms operate landfills, recycling centers, incinerators and hazardous?waste treatment facilities under long?term contracts or regulatory mandates. Investors often view them as defensive assets with stable cash flows and growth potential driven by increasing environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 15,897,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,948. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.89 and a 200 day moving average of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.74 and its 200-day moving average is $280.44.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.99. 3,578,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 16,034,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,769. Cemex has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

