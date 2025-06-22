Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Today – June 19th

Circle Internet Group, Welltower, BlackRock, Blueprint Medicines, Novo Nordisk A/S, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and Blackstone are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at a faster pace than the broader market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits into research, development, and expansion rather than paying out dividends. Investors buy growth stocks seeking capital appreciation, accepting higher volatility in exchange for the potential of above-average long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded up $50.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.39. 61,750,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,495,200. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,757.07.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Welltower stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $153.06. 4,256,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,765. Welltower has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $977.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,856. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $944.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.12. 3,476,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $74.03. 5,456,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SWTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. 8,065,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,636. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $137.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,221. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

