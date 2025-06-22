Best Real Estate Stocks To Research – June 19th

Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, Ford Motor, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Capital One Financial, and Welltower are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-producing property—ranging from residential and office buildings to shopping centers and warehouses. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to real estate markets without directly purchasing physical property and often receive dividends derived from rental income. Many of these companies are structured as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which by law distribute most of their earnings to shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,493,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,513,897. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a market cap of $243.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,676,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,791,457. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,687,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,505,473. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.90. 8,081,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,175. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.06. 4,256,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Welltower has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56.

