Best Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 19th

Exxon Mobil, SolarEdge Technologies, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, mine, process or supply lithium—a key lightweight metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the rapidly growing lithium market, which is driven by rising demand for clean-energy technologies and electric transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. 17,956,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,714,495. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,024,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.04.

