Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 60.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vontier by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vontier by 229.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

