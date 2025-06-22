Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 2,860 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

