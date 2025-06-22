Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $3.44 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for about 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after buying an additional 564,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,001,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,179,000 after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 347,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,101,000 after buying an additional 634,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE:SLG opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

