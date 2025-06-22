IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of IAC by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after buying an additional 920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after buying an additional 483,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 357,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

