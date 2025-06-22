Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 268,964 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 883.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.