Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New $301,000 Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 756.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929,920.66. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $408,185.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,587,161.33. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

THS stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.14. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.28.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

