Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Solventum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Solventum by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,031 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

