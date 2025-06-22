North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $242.28.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

