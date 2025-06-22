Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

