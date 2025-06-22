Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $19.29 Million Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up about 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordson by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 214,594 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 19,089.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after buying an additional 141,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,135,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NDSN opened at $209.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

