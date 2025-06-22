Head-To-Head Analysis: Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Fairfax India”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $35.70 million 10.03 $19.02 million $2.28 16.68 Fairfax India $100.05 million 24.29 -$41.17 million $0.29 62.00

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fairfax India. Value Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax India, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Value Line has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Value Line and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 60.29% 22.63% 15.42% Fairfax India N/A 1.39% 1.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Value Line beats Fairfax India on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, The Value Line Special Situations Service, The Value Line M&A Service, The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service, and The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com; The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer and The New Value Line ETFs Service. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising fundamental DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and ETFs. Further, it operates as publishing unit for the investment related periodical publications and copyrights; places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and distributes print publications. It serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co., Inc.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

