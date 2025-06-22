Comparing Legacy Housing (LEGH) & Its Rivals

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Legacy Housing to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Housing and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million $61.64 million 9.60 Legacy Housing Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 10.64

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Housing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing. Legacy Housing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Housing’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Housing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Legacy Housing Competitors 278 1005 1283 94 2.45

Legacy Housing currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.11%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Housing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 32.15% 11.71% 10.74% Legacy Housing Competitors -5.93% -10.73% 0.15%

Summary

Legacy Housing beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.