Financial Contrast: Reading International (RDI) and Its Competitors

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reading International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Reading International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International -11.28% -632.66% -4.88% Reading International Competitors -88.23% -67.41% -9.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Reading International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Reading International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reading International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reading International Competitors 529 1562 2994 49 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reading International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Reading International currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Reading International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reading International is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Reading International has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reading International’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reading International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International $210.53 million -$35.30 million -1.31 Reading International Competitors $3.98 billion $328.73 million 31.86

Reading International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reading International peers beat Reading International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres, Angelika Film Center, State Cinema by Angelika, Angelika Anywhere, Event Cinemas, and Rialto Cinemas brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. Reading International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

