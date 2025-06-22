Critical Comparison: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) versus Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ClearSign Technologies and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

ClearSign Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.37%. Hudson Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Hudson Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies -216.48% -44.36% -38.35% Hudson Technologies 7.74% 7.07% 5.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Hudson Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $3.60 million 9.03 -$5.30 million ($0.12) -5.17 Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.42 $24.39 million $0.37 20.92

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats ClearSign Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong. The company's technologies include ClearSign core burner technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic or metal flame stabilizing structure; ClearSign core process burner technology that provides a direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; ClearSign core boiler burner technology; ClearSign core flaring burners that can be used individually, or in combination, to provide a flare product with extremely low nitrogen oxide emissions; and ClearSign eye flame sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.