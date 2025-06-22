Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.91. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.