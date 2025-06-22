Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

