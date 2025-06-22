iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by OxenFree Capital LLC

OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OxenFree Capital LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

