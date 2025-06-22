Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 97,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $289.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

