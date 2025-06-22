MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

