Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE IRM opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,759.96. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

