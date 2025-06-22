MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Separately, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.99.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

