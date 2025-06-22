Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Decreased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 4.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DE stock opened at $520.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.66. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.