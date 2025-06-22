MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 207,254 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,254 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $57.23 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

