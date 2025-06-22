MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PRN stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $180.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.66.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

