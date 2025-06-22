Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,124 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1,556,200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.95 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

