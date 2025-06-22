MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises about 1.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

